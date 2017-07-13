Sheriff: Man sought after fire near Winfield found dead

The Cowley County sheriff says a man who was the subject of a search after a mobile home fire has been found dead.

Sheriff David Falletti says a deputy found the body of 25-year-old Jacob Andes early Wednesday while doing a routine check of property where a mobile home was destroyed by fire Tuesday.

Falletti says Andes appears to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Deputies began looking for Andes after they went to the property about three miles east of Winfield to investigate a report of a domestic dispute early Tuesday and found the mobile home on fire.

A deputy reported hearing popping noises from inside the mobile home and believed it could be gunshots or sounds from the fire.