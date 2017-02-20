WIBW News Now!

Sheriff, mother investigated for possible voter fraud

by on February 20, 2017 at 4:07 AM (1 hour ago)

The Douglas County Sheriff is being investigated for helping his mother obtain a ballot to vote even though she may live in another county, but his actions may not violate Kansas law.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports the Kansas Secretary of State’s office is looking into Sheriff Ken McGovern’s actions, but this might be allowed under the
state’s broad definition of residency.

Bryan Caskey is director of elections for the Kansas Secretary of State’soffice. He says the law allows someone to vote in a county they don’t live in as long as they intend to return to that area.

More than a year before last year’s primary election, Lois McGovern sold her house in Lawrence.

It appears that she is living in a nursing home in Johnson County.

