Sheriff: No foul play in case of body found in burning car

by on October 11, 2017 at 4:40 AM (3 hours ago)

Douglas County authorities say they do not suspect foul play was involved in the death of a man whose body was found in a burning car at a campsite near Clinton Lake.

Sgt. Kristen Channel told The Lawrence Journal-World this week that detectives have concluded their investigation.

The body was found March 7 after a burning car was reported at the Rockhaven Campground. Firefighters found the body after the fire was extinguished.

At the time, the park was closed for the season.

Channel says the body has been identified as a 45-year-old man from Independence, Missouri.

