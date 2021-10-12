Sheriff Warns of “Dept of Revenue” Phone Scam

Ford County Sheriff Bill Carr has some advice for cell phone users across the state: Beware of text messages about your driver’s license.
Carr has been contacted by community members who have received a text message from a suspicious phone number purporting to be with the Kansas Department of Revenue.
The message states something to the effect of “Kansas Department of Revenue – (Driver License Office) requires you to validate your driver license details due to a security upgrade of our system. Failure to validate your details may lead to the suspension of your license. Please validate your details below now!”
That’s followed by a link.
Do not click on the link.
The message is not from the Department of Revenue – it is a scam.
As a general rule, never provide any personal information over the phone or internet unless you are absolutely sure of who you are dealing with.