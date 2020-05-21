      Breaking News
Sheriff’s authorities say 3-year-old girl killed in driveway

May 21, 2020 @ 5:23pm

Authorities in eastern Kansas say a 3-year-old girl has died after being hit and killed by a delivery truck in a driveway in rural Paola.

Television station KCTV reports that deputies with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office were called to the home late Wednesday morning for a report of an injury accident.

Investigators say a delivery truck was backing out of the home’s driveway when it hit the child. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

The girl’s name has not yet been released.

The Miami County and Johnson County sheriff’s departments, as well as the Kansas Highway Patrol, are investigating.

