Sheriff’s Department Employees Plead Guilty

One of two former Sedgwick County sheriff’s employees accused of stealing cash, drugs, and weapons from the department’s evidence unit has been sentenced to a suspended jail term and one year of probation.
The Wichita Eagle reported Marc Gordon, 47, was sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of official misconduct and three counts of theft, all misdemeanors.
He was sentenced to a year in jail, which was immediately suspended, and placed on probation for a year.
Gordon would be subject to having the jail term reinstated if he fails to abide by the terms of his probation.
Prosecutors say Gordon was a “property and evidence technician” with the agency when he and a “property and evidence supervisor”, 55-year-old Robert White, stole more than $7,700 in cash, several pounds of cocaine, meth, and other drugs, and several Samurai-style swords.
The missing evidence led the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office to dismiss or review dozens of drug cases.
White pleaded guilty in January to 12 counts.