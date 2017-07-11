Sheriff’s deputy, K9 suffer minor injuries in crash on I-70

A Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy, his K9 and one other person were able to walk away from a crash late Tuesday morning on I-70.

The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. about 10 miles west of the Topeka city limits, near the West Union Road exit.

Kansas Highway Patrol Lt. Bryce Whelpley says the deputy was in his vehicle and monitoring traffic while parked in the median when the driver of a silver Nissan Altima drifted over and crashed into the patrol vehicle.

Whelpley says a medical condition may have caused the driver to leave the roadway, but the exact cause of the crash was not immediately known.

Both drivers suffered minor injuries in the crash and were taken by AMR to a local hospital for observation.

Whelpley says the police dog was taken to a veterinarian to be checked for possible injuries.

Traffic on westbound I-70 was reduced to one lane for nearly two hours following the crash.

Authorities have not released the names of anyone involved in the crash.