Sheriff’s Office Accepting Applications for the 2019 Citizen’s Academy

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for the 2019 Sheriff’s Office Citizen’s Academy. This is an opportunity for citizens of Shawnee County to learn more about the daily operations of the Sheriff’s Office.

The Academy is a 13-week program that begins January 9th and runs through April 3rd , 2019. The Academy will be held every Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Law Enforcement Center.

The purpose of the Academy is to help develop positive relations between the Sheriff’s Office and the community through education. Academy courses will include Traffic Enforcement/Patrol Operations, K-9 and Polygraph demonstrations, Crisis Negotiation, Computer Crimes, Criminal Investigation, Crime Scene Investigation, Use of Force Policy and Special Weapons And Tactics.

Any Citizen, 18 years of age or older, who has no criminal record and is interested in Law Enforcement and learning more about the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is encouraged to apply. Applications will be accepted through December 14th , 2018. Applications can be picked up at the Sheriff’s Office, 320 S. Kansas Ave. or visit our website:

www.shawneesheriff.org/sh/citizens_academy.asp

For more information, please contact: Deputy Shayna Anderson at 251-2363 or e-mail at Shayna.anderson@snco.us or Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer at 251-2216 or e-mail at Todd.stallbaumer@snco.us.