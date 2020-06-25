      Breaking News
Sheriff’s office: Body of man, 65, pulled from Kansas lake

Jun 25, 2020 @ 1:23pm

Sheriff’s officials in northwestern Kansas have pulled the body of a man from a lake in Miami County.

Television station WDAF reports that recovery crews found the man’s body Wednesday as they were searching for someone who went under the water in Hillsdale Lake on Tuesday.

Authorities have identified the man as 65-year-old Richard Bangs, of Spring Hill.

Rescue crews were first called to a boat ramp on the lake late Tuesday afternoon after a witness reported seeing a person fall out of a boat while trying to tie off.

Crews searched for hours before suspending the effort overnight and resuming Wednesday morning. Bangs’ body was found around noon Wednesday with the help of underwater equipment.

