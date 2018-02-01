Sheriff’s Office issues release on Seaman photo case

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s office commented Wednesday on an ongoing case of potential harassment in the Topeka Seaman school district. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, in September of 2017, the Sheriff’s Office received information from USD 345 School Police involving allegations of inappropriate photo sharing covering a time span of 2015-2017.

This information was promptly followed up on by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. Attempts were made to validate the information, but the allegations were unable to be substantiated. In mid-January of 2018, the Sheriff’s Office received new information of inappropriate photo sharing. The investigation was re-opened. They are currently investigating these allegations and continue to work with USD 345 personnel.

The Sheriff’s Office says, “We would like to encourage parents to educate their children on the consequences of sharing inappropriate photos. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office assigns a School Resource Officer (SRO) to the county high schools. We value our partnerships with the schools and we are dedicated to assisting them in providing a safe learning environment. We encourage the students to utilize the SRO’s as a resource for answering questions as well as reporting inappropriate activity, either on or off campus.”