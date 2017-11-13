Sheriff’s Office releases name of man killed in crash north of Topeka

Authorities have released the name of the man killed over the weekend in a single-vehicle crash north of Topeka.

Brent T. Warner, 47, of Hoyt, was found dead at the scene of the crash that occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of NW 86th Street.

A passing motorist called 911 after finding the vehicle. The caller reported that the driver appeared to be dead, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation determined Warner was eastbound on NW 86th Street when he dropped the passenger-side tires off of the road, overcorrected and skidded across the street into a ditch. The truck then rolled and flipped over back onto the road.

Warner was not wearing a seat belt, and was thrown from the truck.

Warner was the only person in the truck when it crashed.

The accident remains under investigation.