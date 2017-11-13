WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


43°F
Overcast
Feels Like 40°
Winds SSE 5 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Overcast51°
48°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Overcast58°
46°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear60°
35°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy56°
51°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy64°
39°

Sheriff’s Office releases name of man killed in crash north of Topeka

by on November 13, 2017 at 4:45 AM (29 mins ago)

Authorities have released the name of the man killed over the weekend in a single-vehicle crash north of Topeka.

Brent T. Warner, 47, of Hoyt, was found dead at the scene of the crash that occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of NW 86th Street.

A passing motorist called 911 after finding the vehicle. The caller reported that the driver appeared to be dead, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation determined Warner was eastbound on NW 86th Street when he dropped the passenger-side tires off of the road, overcorrected and skidded across the street into a ditch. The truck then rolled and flipped over back onto the road.

Warner was not wearing a seat belt, and was thrown from the truck.

Warner was the only person in the truck when it crashed.

The accident remains under investigation. 

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle