Sheriff’s Office Searching for Silver Lake Woman/UPDATED
***UPDATE***
The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office received information that Ms. Lauver was located safe in Kansas City, KS.
***ORIGINAL STORY***
The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Silver Lake Police Department responded to the 200 Blk W. Lake Street in Silver Lake in reference to a report of a missing elderly female.
Officers learned that Edith M. Lauver, 77 years old, had not been seen since around 2 p.m. Monday at the Silver Lake Wehners Grocery Store, and hasn’t been seen since.
This is abnormal activity for Edith, and authorities would like to locate her to check her welfare.
Edith was described as appearing confused when she was last seen.
Edith’s vehicle that she is believed to be in is missing from her apartment.
The vehicle is described as a maroon 2000 Mercury Mystique with Kansas Tag of 883GRS.
It was also described that there is black duck tape all over the back of the vehicle.
Edith is a white female with a strong German accent. She is 77 years old, 5’1” tall, approximately 170 lbs, and blue eyes.
If Edith or the vehicle are located, please contact the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2200.