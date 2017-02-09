Shifting School Funding to State Board Not Viable Education Idea, Says KASB Advocate

Earlier this week, the Hutchinson News reported that former Speaker of the Kansas House Mike O’Neal suggested that the Kansas Legislature determine an amount to give school districts and then have the Kansas Department of Education allocate those funds, in an effort to get the legislature out of any further litigation. A representative with the Kansas Association of School Boards does not believe that idea will go anywhere.

“I don’t see a lot of traction for that,” said KASB’s Vice-President for Advocacy, Mark Tallman. “The Legislature consistently ignores the State Board’s recommendations for funding.”

Also, Tallman doesn’t believe such a move follows the Kansas Constitution as written.

“The Kansas Constitution says it is the legislators’ duty to make suitable provision for finance. While they certainly could listen to the State Board, and the State Board kind of distributes the dollars, I think if the Legislature tried to turn over those decisions, they would still be the defendant, because it’s their Constitutional responsibility.”

In addition, a lot more regular people know who their legislator is than know who represents them on the State Board of Education.

“Probably many constituents who would be concerned about school funding are still going to turn to their legislator, rather than their state board member, if they believe funds are not flowing correctly.”

With all of that said, the Kansas Association of School Boards thinks listening to the experts would be a good idea.

“I don’t think we would have any objection to the Legislature paying more attention to the State Board and the State Department’s expertise in some of these areas,” said Tallman. “I don’t think it is either politically viable or probably, Constitutional to say that’s something that can be, kind of given over to the State Board.”

The proposal is being drafted into a bill for potential consideration later in the session.