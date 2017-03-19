Shockers Can’t Hit Big Shot, Fall to Kentucky

Wichita State’s 2017 NCAA Tournament run came to an end Sunday afternoon in the second round after Landry Shamet ‘s game-tying three-point attempt was blocked allowing Kentucky to escape with a 65-62 win.

The loss ends Wichita State’s season at 31-5 and snaps the Shockers’ 16 game winning streak. The 31 wins are the second most in school history. Kentucky (31-5) advances to the Sweet 16 in Memphis, Tenn.

Shamet led all scorers with a game-high 20 points on 7-of-14 shooting. It marked his third 20-plus point effort on the season.

Shaquille Morris scored eight of his 11 points before halftime to go with eight rebounds.

Wichita State finished the game shooting 39 percent, including an 8-for-24 mark from downtown.

De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk led the Wildcats with 14 points and Bam Adebayo added a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The two teams were tight to open the game on the offensive end of the floor. At the 6:00 mark, Kentucky held a 17-16 lead, but both teams were struggling to find the bottom of the net. WSU started the game 6-of-25 from the floor and UK 7-of-20.

UK built a 17-11 lead, but WSU came right back to take a 22-19 lead. The final two minutes of the half the Wildcats clawed back to enter the locker room with a 26-24 lead.

Both Wichita State and Kentucky sported nearly identical shooting numbers from the first half. WSU was 10-of-33 overall to UK’s 10-of-30 and both squads taking 11 three-point attempts with WSU hitting three and UK four.

Morris led the Shockers with eight points and five boards at half, while two UK players scored seven.

The first four minutes of the second half featured more action on offense than the whole first half. WSU outscored UK, 13-10, to take a 37-36 lead into the first media timeout.

Kentucky seized its largest lead of the game with just under seven minutes remaining on an Adebayo dunk to make it 52-46. Two possessions later a Shamet three-pointer cut the lead to three, 54-51.

The Wildcats then capitalized on a WSU turnover leading to an uncontested De’Aaron Fox dunk, giving Kentucky a 58-51 lead with 4:01 to play.

WSU would not go away. The Shockers fought right back on the heels of Shamet and a Zach Brown three-pointer. After UK grabbed its largest lead with four to play, WSU cut the lead down to a point with 55 seconds left.