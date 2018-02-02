Shooting in Alma being investigated by the KBI

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting death that occurred Thursday night in Alma, Kan.

The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a domestic incident on Thursday, Feb. 1 at approximately 11:50 p.m. Upon arriving at 117 W. 11th St. in Alma, the responding sheriff’s deputy discovered a male individual who appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds. Also responding to the scene were the Alma City Marshal and the Kansas Highway Patrol.

EMS transported the injured man to the Wamego Community Hospital, where he died. He has since been identified as 36-year-old Chad Thomas-Buckbee. Thomas-Buckbee lived at the residence in Alma.

The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance Friday morning at approximately 12:30 a.m. Special agents and a crime scene response team responded to conduct the investigation.

Preliminary information indicates that subjects at the residence were involved in a confrontation that became violent. There is no indication of any threat to the public as a result of this incident. An autopsy will be conducted.

This investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.