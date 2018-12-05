Shooting from Topeka all the way to Lawrence keeps deputies busy early Wednesday

Shots were fired from a moving vehicle at another from east Topeka all the way to Lawrence early this morning.

According to a release from the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch got a call just before 1 a.m. from a motorist who was being chased and shot at by a white passenger car.

The incident started at SE 29th and SE Westedge Rd. The caller drove to SE 29th and SE California where the suspect fired several shots at them.

The caller then drove north on California to 6th and then east on Highway 40 to Lawrence with the suspect following and shooting at them several more times.

Douglas County Sheriff and Lawrence Police located the vehicles at SE 6th and K10 Hwy where they were able to get them stopped and into custody.

A gun was recovered from the car where the shooting was happening. Bullet holes could be seen in the back of the caller’s vehicle.

No one was hurt. Everyone is being questioned by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. The parties are juveniles, so no names are being released.

If you know more about this incident, call the County Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2200.