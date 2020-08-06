Update: Shooting Investigation on Gage Blvd
Wednesday at approximately 11:32 p.m., officers from the Topeka Police Department responded to a report of multiple gun shots being fired in the 1100 block of SW Gage.
Officers arrived on scene and found evidence of shots being fired.
They then located a victim who appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound.
The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
UPDATE:
Gage Boulevard has reopened for traffic, and TPD personnel remain on the scene.
They are asking anyone with surveillance camera systems in the area to please review them and see if they captured anything.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400.
Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.
You can also make anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/128.