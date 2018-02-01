WIBW News Now!

Shooting under investigation in Topeka

February 1, 2018

A gunfight apparently took place near SW 37th and Plaza Drive Wednesday.

According to a release from Topeka Police, several reports of gunshots caused them to respond to the area. As officers investigated, witnesses told them there were possibly two vehicles involved and it appeared the occupants exchanged gunfire near the parking lot of an apartment complex in the area.

A local hospital reported an individual brought in by personal vehicle with an injury consistent with a gunshot. The injury was considered minor and non-life threatening in nature. The vehicle the victim was transported in was located on the hospital grounds.

Another individual in this vehicle was transported to the Law Enforcement Center to speak with Detectives further.
A firearm was also recovered from the victim’s vehicle. There is no description of the second vehicle involved.

If you have any information on this incident, please call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.