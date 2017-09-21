Shooting in Lawrence leads to police chase and man being transferred to Topeka hospital

The Lawrence Police Department was called to a mobile home park on Wednesday evening in response to a call regarding shots being fired as well as people and vehicles leaving the area.

Officers arrived to find a 32-year-old man who had suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transferred to a Topeka hospital.

An officer responding to the call located a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle that was reported leaving the scene. The officer was investigating the vehicle as the driver fled northbound on the Kansas River Bridge. The driver led officers on a pursuit that ended in Leavenworth County near 187th Street and Dempsey Road when the vehicle came to a stop after encountering Leavenworth County Deputies. Three occupants in the vehicle were arrested and transported to the Investigations and Training Center for interviews.

There were several vehicles and residences in the mobile home park that were struck by the gunfire. The Lawrence PD is searching for anyone who may have more information to provide in regards to this incident. They can be reached at 785-832-7509.