A man has been shot and is in a Topeka hospital in critical condition Thursday morning.

Police were called around 1:45 to the 1900 block of SW 36th. A man and woman got into an argument and the man was shot. The woman was taken into custody and taken to the law enforcement center for questioning. Several witnesses are also conducting interviews.

If you know more about this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.