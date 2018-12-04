Shooting outside University of Kansas hospital in KCK kills one, injures two others

A late night shooting outside the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City claimed one life and severely injured two others.

According to a release from the hospital, at about 11:30 p.m. Monday, a shooting at 7th and Osage resulted in the victim driving himself and a female passenger to The University of Kansas Hospital. It is believed both people had been wounded. They were being pursued by the suspected shooter.

The driver exited the car at the entrance to the emergency department ramp and began running up Cambridge street toward the hospital main entrance which was secured as normal for late night hours. The suspect caught up with the driver at the entrance doors where he shot the driver again. The shooter then turned the gun on himself.

Both shooting victims and the suspect were taken into the emergency department for treatment. The shooter died. The male victim has life threatening injuries. The female victim’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

No hospital or university employees were involved in the shooting. The hospital and all clinics have maintained normal operations.

Kansas City, Kansas police continue their investigation.