WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


56°F
Overcast
Feels Like 56°
Winds South 14 mph
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy65°
57°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Chance of a Thunderstorm77°
39°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy61°
34°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear71°
45°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy78°
43°

Shooting in SE Topeka leaves 1 dead, 4 injured

by on March 5, 2017 at 3:19 AM (2 hours ago)

One woman was killed and four others injured Saturday in southeast Topeka.

Topeka Police Lt. Andrew Beightel says around 11:45 p.m., several gunshots were reported in the 2300 block of SE Bellview, just east of Highland Park High School. Moments later, three gunshot victims arrived at a local hospital suffering from non-life threatening injuries. 

Beightel says more calls came in regarding two gunshot victims in the area of 6th and Carnahan. Police arrived and found two victims inside a car behind Reser’s Fine Foods.

One of the victims, a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital. 

Beightel says the investigation is underway and could not release additional details.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle