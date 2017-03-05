Shooting in SE Topeka leaves 1 dead, 4 injured

One woman was killed and four others injured Saturday in southeast Topeka.

Topeka Police Lt. Andrew Beightel says around 11:45 p.m., several gunshots were reported in the 2300 block of SE Bellview, just east of Highland Park High School. Moments later, three gunshot victims arrived at a local hospital suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

Beightel says more calls came in regarding two gunshot victims in the area of 6th and Carnahan. Police arrived and found two victims inside a car behind Reser’s Fine Foods.

One of the victims, a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Beightel says the investigation is underway and could not release additional details.