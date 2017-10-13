WIBW News Now!

Shooting at Topeka motel sends one to hospital Friday night

by on October 13, 2017 at 7:39 PM (2 hours ago)

A man was shot at the Relax Inn near Huntoon and Wanamaker Friday.

Topeka Police were called to the motel just before 5:30 p.m. where officers rendered medical aid until first responders arrived.

The victim was taken to a Topeka hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police say it looks like the victim and the shooter know each other and there doesn’t appear to be any danger to the public.

The investigation continues and anyone with more information is encouraged to call Topeka Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.