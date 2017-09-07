WIBW News Now!

Shooting victims refusing to cooperate with investigators

by on September 7, 2017 at 10:15 PM (22 mins ago)

Police are struggling to piece together details surrounding a shooting in east Topeka because the victims are not talking. 

A man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds were dropped off at a local hospital around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.The victims were treated for minor injuries and are said to be in stable condition.

Lt. Kelvin Johnson says the victims are refusing to cooperate with investigators.

Police later found out the victims were shot while standing outside a home in the 600 block of SE Lawrence. Investigators turned their attention to the scene, but were unable to uncover any new information.

“I don’t believe they found anybody that witnessed it, or at least is willing to speak with us,” said Johnson.

No suspect information is known at this time and the shooting remains under investigation.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle