A shoplifting case at a local Walmart resulted in a weapons arrest Saturday night.

Police were called around 9:15 p.m. to the Walmart at 1301 SW 37th after a shoplifting report was made.

Walmart employees said four people were involved. One of the people detained had a gun.

Twenty-two-year-old Alex Jacob Burghart was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

