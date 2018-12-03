Shots fired near Washburn result in an arrest Sunday

Shots were fired near the Washburn University campus Sunday afternoon and resulted in an arrest.

Police were called to the report of shots fired near 17th and Lincoln around 1:45 p.m. Sunday.

They found 33-year-old Arsenio D. Kane in the 1900 block of SW Clay and the gun he is said to have used in a residence near 18th and Buchanan.

No one was hurt. Kane was shooting at a specific person, but that person did not come forward.

Washburn PD induced security measures on campus as a result until Kane was arrested.

Kane was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections under suspicion of felony criminal damage, criminal use of a firearm, possession of stolen property (the firearm), and criminal trespass.

If you know more about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.