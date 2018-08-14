Not long ago I was driving the “Bashaud Breeland to the Chiefs” bandwagon. At the time, it seemed like a great fit. Now, with another veteran cornerback on the market in Orlando Scandrick, I’m not sure that I’m going to stick my neck out again.

It’s been a rough offseason for Scandrick, who was cut by the Dallas Cowboys in March and then by the Washington Redskins this week. In his nine-year career Scandrick was a stalwart in the Cowboys’ secondary, specifically over the last four seasons when he started 51/53 games he played in. He has eight interceptions for his career (none last year in 11 games) with 64 passes defensed. Pro Football Focus isn’t exactly in love with him, grading him as the 108th best cornerback in the NFL in 2017.

I’ve never been a big Scandrick fan myself, but even from a more objective viewpoint I don’t think he’s a great fit for the Chiefs at this point. Steven Nelson has had a great camp for Kansas City, likely solidifying him as the team’s No. 2 corner next to Kendall Fuller. That’s one question mark that seems answered in the secondary.

With that said, depth could be a concern still. David Amerson had a rough preseason opener, getting flagged twice on one drive in the first half for both defensive holding and pass interference. He’s already something of a project, receiving a one-year “prove-it” deal this offseason. The gamble is probably worthwhile for the Chiefs. At his best, Amerson intercepted four passes in 12 games with Oakland in 2015. At his worst, he produces like he did last year, when in six games he had a 45.3 grade from PFF (10 points worse than Scandrick’s grade).

Even with Amerson’s bust potential in mind, the Chiefs may be willing to roll with their young group of defensive backs as depth this year. Sixth-round pick Tremon Smith has flashed in camp, while the likes of Keith Reaser and Will Redmond could plausibly get looks, too.

It’s hard to imagine Scandrick fitting in with Kansas City this year unless he’s willing to take a cheap deal and compete as a backup. Then again, the financials may be the easiest part of a hypothetical deal. When you account for practice squad contracts, the Chiefs will have around $6 million to play with. Scandrick received just $1 million guaranteed with Washington before he was cut and wasn’t breaking the bank with the Cowboys before that. And Amerson, who Scandrick would likely replace, is only guaranteed $500,000 with an incentive-laden deal.

All factors being considered, I don’t see the Chiefs pulling the trigger on a move for Scandrick. Cheap, veteran depth is undoubtedly a positive. But the team is high on the young guys they drafted and have in camp, and having extra cap flexibility isn’t a bad thing. The Breeland ship has seemingly sailed, and with it went any good chance the Chiefs would add another free agent corner.