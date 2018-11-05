Showers Monday

A damp start to the work week.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Cloudy with occasional showers this morning, with a high at 57.

Tonight: Clearing and cool, with a low at 37.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers in the afternoon, with a high at 58.

Wednesday: Cooler, with a high at 48.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Rain, mainly before 8am, with a high at 62. South wind 10 to 16 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 37.

Tomorrow: A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high at 57.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 47.