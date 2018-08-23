Showers, thunderstorms Thursday

The cool weather hangs on for one more day before a steamy weekend.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Showers and a few thunderstorms today and breezy with a high at 78.

Tonight: Occasional rain and thunderstorms this evening, and a few could be strong, with a low at 68.

Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high at 95.

Saturday: Sunny and continued hot, with a high at 98.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high at 95.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 1pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 86. South southeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Cloudy, then gradual clearing toward daybreak, with a low at 69.

Friday: Sunny, with a high at 94.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 96.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high at 94.