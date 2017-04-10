Shred Days Coming Up For Identity Theft Protection, Thanks To Capitol Federal

Capitol Federal Savings is hosting several shred days across Northeast Kansas over the next couple of months.

“Now is a great opportunity for you to take those things you don’t want to fall into the wrong hands and safely and securely shred them with Capitol Federal and Stacks Secure Records,” said spokesman Tom Hagen. “That’s who we partnered with to offer the shred day to communities all across Northeast Kansas.”

The next shred day is in Topeka on Tuesday, April 11th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Garfield Park.

“Bring two boxes of shred or some larger trash bags of the things you don’t want to fall into the wrong hands,” said Hagen. “We will take them away from you and put them in bins and then Stacks Secure Records will safely, securely shred them.”

This event is limited to paper records.

“The only thing we really can’t take are electronics,” said Hagen. “Don’t bring us your laptops or anything like that. It’s not an e-shred. This is just a paper shred.”

For a full list of events, go to capfed.com/privacy-and-security/shred-days.