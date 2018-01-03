Shriners to give circus tickets to United Way in Topeka Friday

The Arab Shrine of Topeka will donate 4,500 Arab Shrine Circus tickets to the United Way of Greater Topeka.

The donation will take place Friday morning at the United Way of Greater Topeka office at 1315 SW Arrowhead Road, in the Community Room. The tickets, with a retail value of more than $60,000, will allow area children the opportunity to enjoy the circus.

“The circus is a great show for people of all ages, especially children,’’ said Larry Dain, Assistant Rabban and one of this year’s organizers of the circus. “We hope that our donation of these tickets to the United Way and their affiliated agencies will ensure that more children in the Topeka community will have the opportunity to attend the circus.”

“United Way would like to thank the Shriners for this generous gift and for their commitment to the children of Topeka,” said Jessica Lehnherr, United Way of Greater Topeka president and CEO. “We are happy to coordinate with community partners in extending opportunities for families to experience the joy of going to the circus.”

The annual Arab Shrine Circus will take place at the Kansas Expocentre in Topeka on February 15-18, and will include crowd favorites like Johnny Rockett, elephants, tigers, trapeze artists plus new exciting acts for the whole family!

Part of the Shriners’ mission is a commitment to providing attractive, quality programs in a spirit of fun, fellowship and social camaraderie. In keeping with their mission, the Shriners’ donation of 4,500 tickets to United Way of Greater Topeka will allow children served by United Way partners and other nonprofits in Topeka and surrounding communities to attend the 79th annual show.