Signatures can be removed from petitions once signed; group publicizing option in case Orman signers change their mind

As Independent candidate for Governor Greg Orman’s campaign continues to gather signatures to get on the ballot in November, some folks who signed to get him on the ballot now would like to rescind those signatures.

“Orman’s campaign has been completely unresponsive on the accountability of their own campaign,” said Chris Reeves. Reeves is the Kansas Democratic National Committeeman. “They’ve called for accountability in the Statehouse and transparency and this, that and the other, but, the most recent events you had of course, a campaign associate, Scott Poor, who got caught making repeated, misogynistic comments about Senator Laura Kelly. The Orman response was to wait 6 or 7 days and then finally say, well, we don’t agree, but he’s still in our employ.”

Reeves said some Kansans asked several different elected officials what it would take to get their names off of Orman’s petition.

“I think they’ve realized the prospect of a Kris Kobach governorship is becoming more real,” said Reeves. “They look at this and they think, backing a spoiler candidate is a really bad idea, if it elects Kris Kobach.”

That’s why Reeves and some canvassers are publicizing the way to remove your name from a petition you’ve signed. Reeves says this is non-partisan.

“You can rescind your signatures,” said Reeves. “You can take yourself off of the signature. All you have to do is fill out a request, notify the office you don’t want to be on that signature collection and you get removed right away. This is not a campaign effort. This isn’t paid to support any candidate, Republican or Democrat, but it’s a matter of civic information. People didn’t know that they had the right to rescind a signature.”

If you have signed a petition and wish to take back that signature, you can do so by sending an email to election@ks.gov.

Include your name, address, and an expression you no longer want to sign a given petition.