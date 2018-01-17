Signed copy of Eisenhower’s “Crusade in Europe” donated to KSU

A one-of-a-kind signed copy of a President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s wartime memoirs has been given to Kansas State University.

Eisenhower was the supreme Allied commander during World War II and wrote “Crusade in Europe” before he was elected president. The donated leather-bound copy was a gift to Eisenhower’s youngest brother, Milton Eisenhower, who was Kansas State’s president from 1943-1950. Eisenhower wrote inside it that “if I could have had the help of Milton in preparing this work its value, if any, would have been multiplied for every reader.”

Kansas State graduate Richard Rees acquired the book from a rare books dealer in Pennsylvania and donated it to Kansas State in memory of his late parents. Current Kansas State president Richard Myers described it as an “irreplaceable treasure.”