Silver Alert Cancelled; Man Found Safe

The Wichita Police Department reported that Kenneth Bradford has been located, and is safe.
Original story
The Wichita Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 90-year-old Wichita man.
The whereabouts of Kenneth Bradford, 90, are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him.
He was last seen leaving his home in the 200 block of South Tracy, in Wichita, on Sunday, November 14 at approximately 6:30 p.m.
Kenneth is driving a maroon 2014 Chevrolet Impala with handicap tag 56861.
Kenneth is showing early signs of dementia and has other medical diagnoses that require medication.
He was last seen wearing a red honor flight t-shirt, tan pants, and black dress shoes.
If you know the whereabouts of Kenneth Bradford, or if you see him, please call 911 immediately.