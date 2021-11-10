Silver Alert Cancelled – Man Found

Robert Currie has been located in Derby, Kansas.
He is safe.
Original story
Press release
The Topeka Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Robert Currie, 74 years of age.
Robert was last seen on 11/09/2021 at around 10:00 am.
He is believed to be driving a 2005 red Ford F150 bearing Kansas license plate 082-AJD.
He is described as a white male, approximately 5’7” tall, 170 lbs, blue eyes, and grey hair.
Anyone with information regarding Robert Currie’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center at 785-251-2200, email [email protected] or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400.
Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.