Silver Alert for Overland Park Woman

Press Release
A Silver Alert has been issued for a 67-year old female named Gayle Walton.
Ms. Walton was last contacted Tuesday evening by phone, and is believed to be south of the Kansas City Metropolitan area.
She was last known to be driving a white colored 2015 Kia Soul with Kansas tag 876EOB.
Ms. Walton is a white female, 5’7” tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds.
She has green eyes and white hair, with purple streaks.
Her clothing description is unknown.
Ms. Walton has medical conditions which require medication.
If Ms. Walton is located, please contact your local police department or the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.