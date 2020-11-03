UPDATE Silver Alert in Shawnee County
Thomas Lawrence Image: Topeka Police Dept
***UPDATE***
Mr. Lawrence has been found safe, and has been returned to his home.
The Topeka Police Department thanks all who assisted.
Original story
The Topeka Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 88 year old Thomas Lawrence.
Mr. Lawrence was last scene in the 2900 block of SE Kentucky on November 2, 2020 at approximately 10:15 p.m.
He was wearing blue pajamas and may be suffering from hallucinations.
He is described as being 5’6” tall and weighing 175 lbs.
He may be wearing a hat or cap of some sort.
Anyone with information regarding Thomas Lawrence’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center at 785-251-2200, email [email protected], or contact the Topeka Police Department Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400.
Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.