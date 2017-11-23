Silver Alert issued for Colorado couple headed to Topeka, couple located

Robby and Jackie Roop have been located and are okay. Original story is below.

Topeka Police have issued a Silver Alert for a couple that was headed to the city for Thanksgiving.

Robby Roop is 78 years old and 5’10” tall. Jackie Roop is 81 years old and 5’4″ tall.

The couple is traveling in their 2017 Subaru Legacy with Colorado license plate WNQ 163. They left Colorado Wednesday morning at about 9:30 a.m. Both Roops suffer from various medical issues including dementia. Family has tried to contact them and has been unsuccessful. If you or anyone you know has information leading to the location of Robby and Jackie Roop, call Topeka Police at (785) 368-9247. If you see them, please call your local law enforcement agency.