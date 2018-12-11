Silver Alert issued for missing Beloit man

The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office has requested the KBI issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Beloit man.

The whereabouts of 83-year-old Harold “Keith” Shamburg, are unknown. Shamburg is a white male, who has not been seen since he left his home around 7 p.m. on Dec. 10. He was driving a red 2015 Lincoln MKX with personalized tag “LILBRD.”

Shamburg is 5 ft. 10 in. tall, weighs approximately 175 lbs., and has grey hair, and brown eyes. Shamburg suffers from dementia and may be confused or disoriented.

If anyone has had recent contact with Shamburg, or sees him or his vehicle, please contact the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office at (785) 738-3523.