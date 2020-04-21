      Breaking News
Amber Alert Now Canceled

Silver Alert Issued for Missing Tonganoxie Man

Apr 20, 2020 @ 9:24pm

The Tonganoxie Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Brian Harris Clark, a 72-year-old white male with dementia.

Clark is 5 ft. 9 in. tall and weighs 160 lbs. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Clark was last seen Sunday, April 19 near I-70 and I-435 in Kansas City, Kansas.

He was driving a white Nissan Altima with Kansas tag 891CMD.

Clark was last known wearing a gray sweater and blue jeans.

It is possible he is headed to Oklahoma or Texas.

If you see Clark or his vehicle, or have information that may assist with this case, please immediately call the Tonganoxie Police Department at 913-369-3754, or Leavenworth County Communications at 913-682-5724.

