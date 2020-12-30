Silver Alert Issued for Overland Park Man/UPDATE
Mr. Lehr has been located in Martin City, Missouri around 8:15 this morning by Kansas City Missouri Police. He is safe.
Original story below
Press Release
On December 29, 2020 Mr. Robert Lehr, 72 year-old from Overland Park, was reported missing by family members.
Mr. Lehr suffers from medical conditions and his safety may be at risk.
Mr. Lehr was last seen around 8:00 PM on December 29, 2020 after he dropped a family member off at Blue Valley Hill Top Campus (W 143 rd Street and Newton Street) in Overland Park.
Mr. Lehr is believed to be driving his 2008 green Toyota Prius with Kansas license plate 738NMK.
Mr. Lehr is described as being 6’3 tall, weighing 235 pounds, with white hair and green eyes.
A photograph of Mr. Lehr is attached, as well as a photograph of his vehicle.
If anyone should see Mr. Lehr or his vehicle, please call your local law enforcement agency or the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.