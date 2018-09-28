UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for woman originally missing from Great Bend; found in Kiowa County

Velma Mae Anthony was found in rural Kiowa County. The Silver Alert has been cancelled. The original story is below.

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 91-year-old woman from Great Bend.

Velma Mae Anthony was reported missing Thursday night at 9:16 p.m.

Anthony is a white female, 5 feet tall, 113 pounds with white hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing silver glasses, black shoes, navy pants and a navy long-sleeve shirt.

Her vehicle is a 2008 gold Buick Lucerne with Kansas disabled tag 1671. Anthony was last seen in Pratt at around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

She may be suffering from a medical condition that causes her to be disoriented and confused. She could be in the area of Pratt, Greensburg, Attica, St. John or Hutchinson. If anyone sees Anthony or has contact with her, call the Great Bend Police at (620) 793-4120 or Crime Stoppers at (620) 792-1300.