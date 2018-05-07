WIBW News Now!

Silver Alert issued in Topeka Monday

by on May 7, 2018 at 8:08 AM (1 hour ago)

The Topeka Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Robert James Wunder, 87 years of age, who suffers from dementia.

Robert was last seen on 05- 06-2018 around 9:30 PM near SW 22nd and SW Westport PL. He is a Caucasian male approximately 5’9” tall and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue and green plaid shirt, blue jeans and tan shoes. He has thinning gray hair and a mustache.

If you have information on Robert Wunder’s whereabouts, please contact the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9200.