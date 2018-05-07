Silver Alert issued in Topeka Monday

The Topeka Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Robert James Wunder, 87 years of age, who suffers from dementia.

Robert was last seen on 05- 06-2018 around 9:30 PM near SW 22nd and SW Westport PL. He is a Caucasian male approximately 5’9” tall and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue and green plaid shirt, blue jeans and tan shoes. He has thinning gray hair and a mustache.

If you have information on Robert Wunder’s whereabouts, please contact the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9200.