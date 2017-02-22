WIBW News Now!

Silver Alert Issued For Kansas Man With Dementia

by on February 22, 2017 at 7:28 PM (4 hours ago)

A sixty-seven year old man from Overland Park with dementia was reported missing Wednesday.

Harold James was last seen in the area of 89th and Metcalf around 11:00 a.m.  

He was driving a 2013 Volkswagen Passat with Kansas tag 520AZR.

He is 6-feet tall and weighs 143 pounds.

He was wearing a hat, khaki pants, a beige jacket and white tennis shoes.

Those who reported him missing didn’t give a potential destination for him.

If you’ve seen him or know where he is, call police or Overland Park investigators at (913) 895-6300.

Nick Gosnell joined the 580 News Team in 2015. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.