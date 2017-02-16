Silver Alert issued for North Lyon County couple

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing elderly couple from North Lyon County.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says 63-year-old Rosetta Heathman and 70-year-old Meredith Heathman were last heard from on Tuesday morning. The couple had plans to go to dinner in Emporia that evening.

They were driving a gray 2016 Dodge Journey SUV with Kansas disabled veteran tag 8420. There is a sticker in the rear window that reads “Tet Offensive.”

Both have a history of heart-related diseases.

The Sheriff’s Office says the Heathmans live in the 1900 block of Road 300, north of Reading, Kansas.

Their home is about 20 miles northeast of Emporia.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at 620-341-3205.