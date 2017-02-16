WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


75°F
Clear
Feels Like 75°
Winds SW 18 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear75°
43°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear70°
42°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear70°
47°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy71°
55°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Rain67°
50°

Silver Alert issued for North Lyon County couple

by on February 16, 2017 at 12:24 PM (2 hours ago)

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing elderly couple from North Lyon County.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says 63-year-old Rosetta Heathman and 70-year-old Meredith Heathman were last heard from on Tuesday morning. The couple had plans to go to dinner in Emporia that evening.

They were driving a gray 2016 Dodge Journey SUV with Kansas disabled veteran tag 8420. There is a sticker in the rear window that reads “Tet Offensive.”

Both have a history of heart-related diseases.

The Sheriff’s Office says the Heathmans live in the 1900 block of Road 300, north of Reading, Kansas.

Their home is about 20 miles northeast of Emporia.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at 620-341-3205.

Photograph of the type of vehicle the Heathman’s would be in. (Not the actual vehicle)

 

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle