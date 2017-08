The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate 67-years-old Henry K. Kampschroeder.

According to a news release, Kampschroder suffers from dementia.

He was last seen around 11:30p.m. Wednesday at a residence in the 3800 block SW Arvonia Place.

He is 6’ tall, 240 lbs, with brown hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue and grey pullover and ripped blue jeans with paint splatter.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2200.