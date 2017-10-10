Silver Alert issued for south-central Kansas woman

A Silver Alert has been issued for and 86-year-old woman who went missing Monday from a casino near Wichita.

Dixie Adair, of Rose Hill, Kansas, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. at the Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane. She reportedly left the casino and was headed west toward Highway 81. She had been staying at the casino over the weekend.

Dixie has a heart condition that requires medication. Casino officials report that she seemed to be disorientated when she left the property and left her luggage at the front desk area. Her son, Brett Adair, told police that it is out of character for his mother to be gone this long and to not answer her cellphone.

Police have made unsuccessful attempts to ping her phone, leading them to believe she may not have it with her.

Dixie Adair is white, stands 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. She has blue eyes, blonde hair and a fair complexion.

She may be driving a white, Toyota Camry with Kansas disabled tag 88398. The tag is registered for a Volkswagon Jetta, because they just purchased the Camry.

Contact has been made with several local jails, hospitals, and other casinos in Kansas and Oklahoma and no one has reported to have been in contact with her.

Anyone who sees Dixie or her vehicle is asked to call the Butler County Sheriff’s Office at (316) 322-4254.