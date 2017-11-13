Police: Missing Topeka man located

Update: Police have cancelled the Silver Alert and say Edward Rapoza has been located.

Police on Monday issued a Silver Alert for a Topeka veteran who went missing last week.

Edward Rapoza Jr, 73, has not been seen or heard from since Monday, November 6. Rapoza is a war veteran who suffers from PTSD, schizophrenia and high blood pressure. It is unknown if he has the medication required for those conditions.

He is known to frequent the New China Restaurant at SW 29th and Oakley, as well as Osage City and Eskridge.

Rapoza is 5-feet, 3-inches tall, 180 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.

He was last known to be driving his black 2008 Ford Explorer Sport truck Kansas license plate 987JXW with a Christian fish emblem on the right rear of the tailgate.

Police say it is outside Rapoza’s normal routine to go this long without being in contact with those who know him.

Anyone with information leading to the location of Mr. Rapoza Jr, is asked to call the Topeka Police Department, Det. Janene Falley 785.368.9247.