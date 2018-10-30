Silver Lake Volleyball Brings Home Ninth State Title

One of the most decorated high school athletic programs in Shawnee County added to its trophy haul last weekend in Hutchinson. The Silver Lake Lady Eagles volleyball team captured its ninth overall state championship, and fourth in the last six years.

The Eagles went into 3A’s toughest sub-state as the number two seed behind top seed and top ranked Royal Valley, but buoyed by home-court advantage, they were able to hold off the Panthers in the sub-state final to advance to state. There, they dominated, going 10-0 in sets on their way to the title. They topped Belle Plaine, Beloit and Frontenac in pool play on Friday at the Hutchinson Sports Arena and wrapped up their championship by sweeping past Hesston in the semifinals and Burlington in the championship.

Clara Caralt, Lexi Cobb and Daryn Lamprecht were named to the All-Tournament team by the Kansas Volleyball Association. All three are juniors.

We spoke with Silver Lake head volleyball coach Sarah Johnson, who has been on the bench for four of the Eagles’ nine state titles (2013, 2014, 2016, 2018). Listen to our conversation about her team and their season right here.