Silvio De Sousa cleared to come to Kansas

Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self confirmed Friday that power forward Silvio De Sousa has been cleared to come to KU and practice. De Sousa will join the team Dec. 26.

“Silvio has completed the required coursework that will enable him to graduate from IMG Academy and report to KU,” Self said. “He is eligible to practice immediately and will join our team December 26th. We are now working through the NCAA’s amateurism process and hope to have him certified as soon as possible for game competition.”

De Sousa, who will wear jersey No. 22 at Kansas, signed a National Letter of Intent to play at KU during the early signing period in November. He then pursued graduating from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, early to join the Jayhawks and play the spring semester.

De Sousa is ranked No. 18 nationally by Rivals.com, No. 28 by ESPN100 and No. 31 by the 247Sports.com national recruiting services. The 6-foot-9, 245-point Luanda, Angola, native has been living in Florida for nearly four years.

No. 13/14 Kansas (10-2) will play at Texas (7-3) on Friday, Dec. 29, at 8 p.m. in the 2017-18 Big 12 Conference opener. The game will be televised on ESPN2.